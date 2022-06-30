Report: Leeds United Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Set To Undergo Manchester City Medical Tomorrow

Kalvin Phillips is set to undergo his medical ahead of his move to Manchester City from Leeds United tomorrow. The midfielder has already agreed personal terms.

Manchester City are set to make Kalvin Phillips their second summer signing after Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Kalvin Phillips for Leeds United IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to James Marshment, Kalvin Phillips is set to have his medical tomorrow and finalise his move to Manchester City. Phillips will sign a four year deal at the Manchester club.

The fee is around £42million, expecting to rise close to £50million with add-ons. Kalvin Phillips will leave his boyhood club. He has played for Leeds since 2010.

The midfielder has been brought in as a replacement for Fernandinho, and competition for Rodri.

Leeds United have brought in Marc Roca already as a midfielder, but he is not expected to be the direct Kalvin Phillips replacement.

The Yorkshire club are expected to use the money from the Phillips sale and incoming Raphinha sale to strengthen the side.

Manchester City are expected to add Marc Cucurella to the squad soon after Kalvin Phillips, and may not be done there with Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake set to follow Gabriel Jesus out the door.

Will Phillips be a success?

