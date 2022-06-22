Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Leeds United Yet To Receive Formal Offer From Manchester City For Midfielder Kalvin Phillips

As of today Manchester City have not approached Leeds United formally over the signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Manchester City have made Kalvin Phillips a priority, but an official approach is yet to be formulated. 

Manchester City are set on replacing Fernandinho after the midfielder left on a free at the end of the season, and Kalvin Phillips is the very man they believe can fill that void. 

Kalvin Phillips celebrates for Leeds United 

Kalvin Phillips celebrates for Leeds United 

Phil Hay of the Athletic reports that Leeds United are yet to receive a formal offer for Kalvin Phillips. 

Talks are certainly under way between the two clubs, and Kalvin Phillips is said to have agreed to join Manchester City, but as of now City haven't produced a formal offer for the Yorkshire born midfielder. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The fee Leeds have set on Kalvin Phillips is within the region of €50-60million, similar to the fee they've put on Brazilian winger Raphinha. 

Manchester City could be waiting for the sales of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus before officially offering money for Kalvin Phillips and left-back target Marc Cucurella. 

City hope to accumulate €110million from them two sales, and the price for both players they're chasing is in and around the same fee altogether. 

Will Kalvin Phillips end up at Manchester City? 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Can Pep Guardiola convince Neymar to join Manchester City?
Features/Opinions

Neymar Set To Leave PSG, Could Pep Guardiola Tempt Him To Join Manchester City?

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago
Jesus vs Brentford Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Gabriel Jesus Transfer Update- Brazil Striker Close To Joining Arsenal

By Jake Mahon10 hours ago
imago0028434461h
News

'Difficult'- Manchester City Legend Pablo Zabaleta Comments On Barcelona Interest In Bernardo Silva

By Jake Mahon12 hours ago
Matheus Nunes claps the Sporting Lisbon Fans
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola May Get Matheus Nunes Wish As Manchester City Join Race

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Report: Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment 'Close' To Joining Southampton

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago
Bernardo Silva Scores Away at Old Trafford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's €100million Valuation Of Portugal Star Bernardo Silva Revealed Amid Barcelona Interest

By Jake Mahon14 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus Scores Against Watford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Striker Gabriel Jesus Is Next Priority For Arsenal After Fabio Viera Announcement

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Haaland 2
News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Claims Real Madrid Had Several Meetings With Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago