Report: Leeds United Yet To Receive Formal Offer From Manchester City For Midfielder Kalvin Phillips
As of today Manchester City have not approached Leeds United formally over the signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Manchester City have made Kalvin Phillips a priority, but an official approach is yet to be formulated.
Manchester City are set on replacing Fernandinho after the midfielder left on a free at the end of the season, and Kalvin Phillips is the very man they believe can fill that void.
Phil Hay of the Athletic reports that Leeds United are yet to receive a formal offer for Kalvin Phillips.
Talks are certainly under way between the two clubs, and Kalvin Phillips is said to have agreed to join Manchester City, but as of now City haven't produced a formal offer for the Yorkshire born midfielder.
The fee Leeds have set on Kalvin Phillips is within the region of €50-60million, similar to the fee they've put on Brazilian winger Raphinha.
Manchester City could be waiting for the sales of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus before officially offering money for Kalvin Phillips and left-back target Marc Cucurella.
City hope to accumulate €110million from them two sales, and the price for both players they're chasing is in and around the same fee altogether.
Will Kalvin Phillips end up at Manchester City?
