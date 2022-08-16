Report: Liam Delap To Meet With Pep Guardiola Over Future
Liam Delap is expected to meet with Pep Guardiola today to decide what is best for his future amid interest from a variety of clubs.
West Brom's interest became apparent yesterday, and now it is up to Liam Delap to decide which route is best for his future this summer. West Brom and Stoke City have interest in the player, with both clubs hopeful of signing the English striker on loan.
The player is meeting with Pep Guardiola today to decide which route to take this summer.
According to Elias Burke of the Athletic, Liam Delap is set to meet with Pep Guardiola today to discuss his future amid interest from West Brom, Stoke and other clubs within Europe.
Read More
West Brom's offer will be taken seriously if they commit, and the club may be hopeful of securing the player's services for the season. West Brom recently lost their number nine, and are looking to Liam Delap to solve their problems.
Stoke City are still there and are hopeful themselves of completing the signing. Liam Delap's father Rory Delap is part of the first-team coaching staff at Stoke, and that may be a factor in the player deciding his future.
The England under-21 striker will look for some guidance off his manager Pep Guardiola today, and is likely to make a decision on his future in the coming days. Both West Brom and Stoke City will be hoping he chooses them.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores To Put Manchester City 1-0 Up Over Club America
- Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Puts Manchester City 2-1 Up Over Club America
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest