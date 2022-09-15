Report: Liverpool Leading Race For Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham

Manchester City are certainly one of the clubs with a heavy interest in Jude Bellingham ahead of next summer, but they do not seem to be the team in control of the situation.

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign the midfielder, who scored against Manchester City last night in the Champions League.

It would be a statement signing for Liverpool, and with Bellingham only being 19, they would be signing a midfielder who could be world class for ten plus years.

Jude Bellingham scores against Manchester City last night. IMAGO / News Images

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer, despite heavy interest from Manchester City and Manchester United.

Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports reported that Liverpool and Manchester United were the two most likely clubs to sign Belligham, but Liverpool seem to have moved clear of the rest of the teams in terms of the pursuit.

Jude Bellingham will cost the club that signs him around £85million, and is truly one of the most sought after midfielders in the world right now.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingnam IMAGO / Revierfoto

The player wants a return to England, so it's up to the chasing clubs to see if they can conjure up a deal that entices Borussia Dortmund, but also the player.

Manchester City haven't given up, and certainly still have a heavy interest in the player, but they will have to fight off some stern competition to be the club that signs him next summer.

