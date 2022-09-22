Report: Liverpool To Rival Manchester City For Alex Baena

Liverpool are no strangers to having to rival Manchester City at anything, and signing players is about to join that list. For the last ten years the two clubs have rivalled each other in the Premier League, and now they may rival for the signing of a Spanish youngster.

Manchester City have an interest in Villarreal winger Alex Baena, and so do Liverpool. Both clubs know a good player when they see one, and Baena is certainly gaining some high profile attention after his blistering start to the La Liga campaign.

The clubs are set to battle it out for the player, with both leading the race for his signature.

Alex Baena is a wanted man.

According to Caught Offside, both Manchester City and Liverpool are leading the race to sign Alex Baena from Villarreal, who has broken into the first-team this season after a loan spell at Girona last season.

Manchester City could have a small upper hand due to the fact Baena was already in contact with a City Football Group football club in Girona.

The winger spent last year on loan there before coming back to Villarreal this season and breaking into the first team

Liverpool have an interest in the player, and may rival Manchester City for his signature this summer. The clubs will likely also battle it out for Jude Bellingham with the Athletic confirming both clubs have an interest in the midfielder.

