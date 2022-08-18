Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool To Sign Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer

Liverpool are now reportedly expected to sign long time Manchester City target Jude Bellingham next summer.

Nearly every club in Europe has some sort of interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Liverpool are now reportedly set to sign the player next summer amid interest from Manchester City.

Manchester City have been long time admirers, but the English midfielder now looks destined to play his football in Anfield in the not to distant future.

Bellingham

Liverpool expect to sign Jude Bellingham next summer.

According to the Mail Online, Liverpool are comfortable with losing Naby Keita due to their expectations to sign Jude Bellingham next season. 

Naby Keita is reportedly unhappy with his current situation at the club according to Florian Plettenburg, but Liverpool are not entirely worried about the situation due to their expectations of signing Jude Bellingham.

Manchester City have had interest in the player for a long tine, and may still attempt to rival Liverpool for his signing providing his mind isn't already made up. 

Jude Bellingham scored against Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League in April 2021, and has gone from strength to strength in the Dortmund side since he signed for them.

Manchester United had the chance to sign Bellingham before he left Birmingham to join Dortmund, but the player turned down their approaches.

If Liverpool do sign him, they will be getting one of the most exciting young talents in world football, Manchester City will be hoping they don't.

