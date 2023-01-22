Report:  Lorient In Talks For Manchester City's Josh Adam

Manchester City youth player Josh Adam could be making a move abroad as FC Lorient are in talks with the Premier League Champions about signing the midfielder.

Adam arrived from Scottish giants Celtic two years ago and has spent this season in Premier League 2 action, scoring one goal and getting two assists in 13 appearances.

City have let a lot of younger players leave the club in recent windows with Southampton being the side who have benefitted the most as they have signed Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia and Samuel Edozie in the summer.

Now Lorient are going to be the side taking advantage of City's lenient stance on letting go of youth players.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Whilst a deal for Adam is not completed yet both sides are confident that a transfer will be completed for the 18-year-old to move to the French top division.

The Scotland under-21 international has under 18 months left on his current contract and will be travelling to France to continue negotiations according to reliable journalist David Ornstein from The Athletic.

Lorient are having a strong season in Ligue 1 as they currently sit seventh in the table just five points off the European spots.

In their latest game they were taken all the way to penalties by Bastia in the Coupe De France but they won on spot-kicks to advance to the next round.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo