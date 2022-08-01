Report: Lucas Paqueta Is An Option For Manchester City If Bernardo Silva Leaves

Lucas Paqueta is an option for Manchester City if Bernardo Silva leaves the club this summer.

Lucas Paqueta is certainly an option for Manchester City this summer if Bernardo Silva ends up joining Barcelona. Manchester City's stance is that they want to keep Bernardo, and they will fight to do so. But in the case that the player does leave the club, Manchester City have identified the Brazilian as an option.

City will have to battle Arsenal if they decide to try and sign Lucas Paqueta.

Manchester City will try for Lucas Paqueta if Bernardo Silva leaves. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Fabrizio Romano via his HereWeGo podcast, Manchester City have Lucas Paqueta as an option should Bernardo Silva join Barcelona this summer.

City will fight for Bernardo, and Pep Guardiola does not want to lose the player. Barcelona have the player as a dream, and will try for him if they can get Frenkie De Jong to leave the club.

In the event that this does take place, Manchester City have identified replacements. Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta is certainly an option on their list, and the club will be expected to try for him should they lose Bernardo.

Paqueta will be valued at around £55million, which will be affordable considering the price tag City have set on Bernardo Silva. €80million is the price Barcelona will have to pay for the player this summer.

Pep Guardiola will not want to replace Bernardo. He will fight to keep the player just as he did last summer and hopes he will be able to convince him to stay if Barca come knocking.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: