Report: Lucas Paqueta Is Keen On Premier League Move Amid Manchester City Interest

Lucas Paqueta is reportedly very keen on a move to the Premier League this summer amid interest from Manchester City

Manchester City have looked at the player as a potential Bernardo Silva replacement should the player leave and join Barcelona. Paqueta is currently at Lyon, and would cost any club that wanted him around €60million or above. 

Manchester City are expected to pursue the player in the event Bernardo Silva decides to leave the club.

Lucas Paqueta

According to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside, Lucas Paqueta is keen on a move to the Premier League. The Brazilian is open to the possibility of a move to the league.

Manchester City have interest in the player, as do Arsenal. City would move for the midfielder if Bernardo Silva's rumoured move to Barcelona goes ahead this summer. Barcelona have told Manchester City to prepare for a bid.

Arsenal share an interest in the player, and manager Mikel Arteta has not ruled out more activity in the transfer market this summer for the Gunners.

City are eyeing a potential move for the player, and will almost certainly move for him should Bernardo Silva leave the club this summer. Bernardo is happy to listen to proposals from Barcelona, and the club are confident of making the signing happen this summer.

Pep Guardiola will try to keep hold of Bernardo as he did last summer, but in the event he doesn't, Lucas Paqueta is a player worth keeping an eye on.

