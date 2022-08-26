Skip to main content

Report: Luke Mbete Expected To Join Huddersfield Town On Loan

Manchester City defender Luke Mbete is expected to join Huddersfield Town on loan before the deadline on August 31st.

Luke Mbete is now expected to leave Manchester City before the August 31st deadline, and the defender is set to join Huddersfield Town on loan for the season. 

The defender was injured against Barcelona in a friendly the other day, but is expected to be okay to sign for Huddersfield for the 22/23 season.

Mbete

Luke Mbete is expected to join Huddersfield on loan.

According to Richard Sutcliffe of the Athletic, Manchester City defender Luke Mbete is set to join Huddersfield Town on loan for the 22/23 season. The defender is keen on some first-team action, and will join the Championship club for the season.

Huddersfield will be without defender Matty Pearson for a few months through injury, and are keen to get a suitable replacement in to try and lessen the blow. 

Luke Mbete is 18-years old, but is highly rated inside Manchester City. The defender was set to provide cover for Pep Guardiola's team throughout the 22/23 season in the Premier League, but will now get a proper taste of senior first-team football with Huddersfield Town this season.

The defender had to stay in Spain after injuring his head against Barcelona, but is expected to be back in England in the coming days to complete a medical and sign the paperwork ahead of his loan.

Manchester City continue their summer of loans out of the club, and Luke Mbete will get a chance to shine.

