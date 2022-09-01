Report: Luke Mbete Will Join Huddersfield Town On Loan

Manchester City are sending Luke Mbete on loan for the season, which was also a big reason why Manuel Akanji was signed last minute by the club.

The English centre-back's deal to Huddersfield should be completed before the deadline closes tonight.

Mbete is recovering from a head injury sustained in the friendly match against Barcelona, but it will have no hindrance on his deal to join the Championship club.

Luke Mbete is set to join Huddersfield on loan. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Jack Gaughan, Manchester City defender Luke Mbete will join Huddersfield on loan today before the deadline closes. The deal was first brought to light a few days ago, and is expected to be done tonight.

Luke Mbete was first set to stay with the first-team for the season, but plans have now changed. Manchester City have brought in Manuel Akanji, and Mbete will get full first-team experience last season at a high level Championship club.

The centre-back has featured three times for Manchester City, and started a couple of their games in pre-season this year. He suffered an head injury against Barcelona last week, but he is said to have had a full recovery and is ready for a new challenge with Huddersfield.

Elsewhere for City, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios will officially be announced by Southampton in the coming hours for £10million and £6million respectively.

Defensive midfielder Claudio Gomes is also set to join Palermo on a permanent deal, and that is likely to be it for Manchester City's window.

