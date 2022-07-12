Report: Manchester City A Likely Destination For Serge Gnabry If He Doesn't Renew Bayern Munich Contract

Manchester City are reportedly a likely destination for Serge Gnabry if he doesn't renew his contract at Bayern Munich. City have been linked with Gnabry in recent weeks due Raheem Sterling leaving, but the links seem to have legs.

Gnabry has been offered a new contract by Bayern but is reportedly stalling on signing the deal, and Manchester City are ready to take full advantage of the situation.

Serge Gnabry is linked heavily with Manchester City IMAGO / regios24

According to BILD in Germany, Manchester City is a likely destination for Serge Gnabry if he does not renew his Bayern Munich contract. City are reportedly not looking for replacements for Raheem Sterling, but an opportunity like Gnabry for a cut price may be something of interest.

Gnabry would be available for around €30million from the German club. Fellow English clubs Chelsea and Liverpool share interest, but Florian Plettenburg yesterday ruled Chelsea out due to Gnabry's loyalty to Arsenal.

Liverpool could be one to watch out for as a replacement for Sadio Mane, but BILD are adamant Manchester City is the most likely destination.

Raheem Sterling is set to be announced as a Chelsea player in the coming hours according to Fabrizio Romano.

Could Gnabry replace Raheem Sterling at Manchester City?

