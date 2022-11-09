Report: Manchester City Academy Director Linked With Troyes Managerial Job

There is a revolving door for managers in Ligue 1 this season, with the coaches of Lorient, Brest, Lyon, and Montpellier removed from their roles, which is already as many as the previous season.

ESTAC Troyes, who are a member of the City Football Group, are the next team to be added to that list, with the surprise departure of Bruno Irles after just 14 games. The side sits in 13th place, having won three games and drawn five.

Two seasons ago, Troyes won promotion back to Ligue 1, which would explain the disappointment at their season so far and the sacking of Irles. The French side are winless since September, losing twice and drawing four times in that time.

According to Media Foot, Manchester City's academy director Jason Wilcox is 'being studied' as a potential replacement, with ties through the City Football Group making it all the more likely.

Wilcox became the academy director back in 2017, following a long spell as the head coach of Man City's Under 18s, having been appointed in 2013.

(Photo by IMAGO / Focus Images)

The 51-year-old oversaw a national championship title and two FA Youth Cup finals, before making the step up to the director role.

This is the second time Wilcox has been linked away from the club, with Newcastle United wanting the Englishman as their new sporting director in 2021, during the club's takeover.

However, Wilcox stayed true to City.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Report: Barcelona's Plan B Could See Swoop For Aymeric Laporte - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manuel Akanji Named In Switzerland World Cup Squad - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Join Liverpool In Race For Benfica Midfielder With Eye-Watering Release Clause - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Ederson Named In Brazil World Cup Squad - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Pep Guardiola Will Decide Manchester City Future During World Cup - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More