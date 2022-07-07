Report: Manchester City Accelerating Their Pursuit Of Brighton Left-Back Marc Cucurella
Manchester City are accelerating their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella. City are moving quick to secure the signing of the left-back. The club may focus on other targets after a deal of Cucurella is wrapped up, with reports suggesting a replacement for Nathan Ake is on the agenda.
Manchester City have made no secret of their interest in the full-back, who has already agreed to join the Citizens.
According to TVDelloSport, Manchester City are set to accelerate their pursuit of Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella. Pep Guardiola wants the deal done as soon as possible to integrate the player into the pre-season preparations.
Marc Cucurella has teased joining City in recent weeks on social media, by liking Kalvin Phillips announcement post on Fabrizio Romano's page. Brighton are said to want £50million for the Spaniard, but City are confident they can get that free dropped to a more suitable price.
The sale of Raheem Sterling will net City £55million overall, which means the Marc Cucurella is effectively paid for by the sale of Sterling.
Manchester City will focus on a centre-half replacement should Nathan Ake leave, and have not yet declared their stance on whether Raheem Sterling will be replaced.
Is Marc Cucurella an exciting signing?
