Report: Manchester City Accelerating Their Pursuit Of Brighton Left-Back Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are accelerating their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella. City are moving quick to secure the signing of the left-back. The club may focus on other targets after a deal of Cucurella is wrapped up, with reports suggesting a replacement for Nathan Ake is on the agenda.

Manchester City have made no secret of their interest in the full-back, who has already agreed to join the Citizens. 

Marc Cucurella at Brightons last game of the season

According to TVDelloSport, Manchester City are set to accelerate their pursuit of Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella. Pep Guardiola wants the deal done as soon as possible to integrate the player into the pre-season preparations.

Marc Cucurella has teased joining City in recent weeks on social media, by liking Kalvin Phillips announcement post on Fabrizio Romano's page. Brighton are said to want £50million for the Spaniard, but City are confident they can get that free dropped to a more suitable price.

The sale of Raheem Sterling will net City £55million overall, which means the Marc Cucurella is effectively paid for by the sale of Sterling.

Manchester City will focus on a centre-half replacement should Nathan Ake leave, and have not yet declared their stance on whether Raheem Sterling will be replaced.

Is Marc Cucurella an exciting signing?

