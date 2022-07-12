Report: Manchester City Agree Deal For 16-Year Old Wonderkid According To Reports

Manchester City have reportedly agreed to sign a 16-year old star from a fellow Premier League club. City have been favorites to sign the youngster, and have now reportedly agreed a deal for the player.

Emilio Lawrence is the player in question, the 16-year old is highly rated within Everton, but Manchester City and the Toffees have reportedly agreed a deal for the player.

According to FootyInsider, Manchester City have agreed a deal with Everton to sign 16-year old Scottish player Emilio Lawrence. The two clubs have come to an agreement, although at the moment the fee is undisclosed.

Manchester City have had great success in the youth system in the last few years, Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden are stars who have already made it, with Cole Palmer likely to be added to the first-team setup this season.

Everton will be disappointed with losing Lawrence, who is extremely highly rated by the club. The 16-year old made appearances for the under-23's this season, which shows the level Everton felt he was at.

He will likely not come into Manchester City's first-team for a few years, but he is definitely a signing for the future.

More good news for City after Rodri's new deal was announced today.

Read More Manchester City Coverage