Report: Manchester City Agree Transfer Package With Southampton For Gavin Bazunu

After a successful season out on loan, it was expected that Gavin Bazunu would want the same game time next campaign and it looks like he has got his wish with a permanent move to Premier League side Southampton.

It was looking likely that Bazunu wouldn't be at Manchester City however due to his age and lack of experience in the top division another loan was expected but that is not to be the case according to the 42.

Bazunu

Bazunu for Portsmouth

Southampton are the side who have taken advantage of Manchester City's hesitancy and have jumped to find a replacement for Fraser Forster who has moved to Tottenham.

Bazunu will undergo his medical today according to the report as City have accepted a deal which could rise to £16m.

The initial fee for the goalkeeper is £10m with add-ons making it potentially £16m.

The Republic of Ireland international only has two years on his contract and was pushing for more regular first-team football so Manchester City have decided to cash in rather than negotiate a new deal as Bazunu would have likely been third choice going into the new season.

Also it looks like an impossible job to displace at Ederson even in a few years time.

The Premier League Champions have included a buyback clause in the deal according to The Athletic.

