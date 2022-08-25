Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Already Have Bernardo Silva Replacement Lined Up

Manchester City reportedly already have Bernardo Silva's replacement lined up in case he leaves the club, but who could it be?

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is still a possibility, and while it may not certainly happen in the next 6 days, Manchester City reportedly have a replacement lined up in case it does happen.

Manchester City have been linked to some midfielders this window, with one already joining Wolves and another currently being pursued by West Ham United.

Bernardo

Manchester City reportedly have a replacement lined up for Bernardo Silva.

According to Gerard Romero, Manchester City already have a replacement lined up in case Bernardo Silva leaves the club this summer. If Barcelona can match the valuation from Manchester City of £85million, it is expected the player will leave, but definitely not a certainty as of yet.

In terms of the players they may have as a replacement, Matheus Nunes was a name linked to Manchester City, but he has since joined Wolves in the last week.

The most likely replacement for Bernardo Silva is Lyon Midfielder Lucas Paqueta. West Ham had a bid rejected by Lyon for the player yesterday, with the French club looking for around £55million for the player. 

The Brazilian is similar to Bernardo Silva, and would fit right in to the Manchester City midfield if Manchester City do have him lined up as the replacement.

There could be other players on the clubs radar, but right now the most likely is Lucas Paqueta.

