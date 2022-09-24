Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Among Teams Fighting For Free Agent

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester City battling Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the signing of Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica.

Despite the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht in the summer, Manchester City could potentially look to better their depth at left-back at the end of the 2022/23 season.

During the summer, long-serving Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, leaving just Joao Cancelo to play left-back at the Etihad, before the addition of Gomez for £11million.

However, Cancelo is primarily a right-back, and with Kyle Walker seemingly becoming more injury prone in his later years, Pep Guardiola could be required to reinforce the position.

Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker.

Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker.

Among the names linked with the club is Benfica's, Alejandro Grimaldo, according to Nicolò Schira - a transfer market journalist. The Spaniard is currently playing his football over in Portugal and has been since 2016. 

Grimaldo's contract with the Portuguese giants is set to expire in June of 2023, which would see him become a free agent. Many clubs have been linked with the Spaniard over the years, and this could be an enticing transfer for Guardiola and the club.

Nicolò Schira states that there is currently no agreement between Grimaldo and his current club over a contract extension, with Man City, Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid ready to pounce on the signing of the 27-year-old.

