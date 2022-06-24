Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City And Arsenal Reach Full Verbal Agreement On Gabriel Jesus Transfer

Manchester City and Arsenal have reached a full verbal agreement on the transfer of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian looks extremely likely now to join Arsenal ahead of next season.

Manchester City and Arsenal have been in deep negotiations for a number of weeks regarding the transfer of Gabriel Jesus, and they have finally reached a full agreement on the transfer.

Gabriel Jesus is leaving Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus is leaving Manchester City

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed on a transfer for Gabriel Jesus. There is a guaranteed transfer fee of £45million.

Gabriel Jesus has been keen on staying in the Premier League from the minute he decided to leave Manchester City. He had offers from abroad, Real Madrid and Juventus, but Jesus always wanted to stay in the Premier League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta were desperate to bring the Brazilian to Arsenal, he was their number one target from the beginning, and they've now landed him.

The final step to get the deal done is the talks with the strikers representatives. Gabriel Jesus has already agreed to join Arsenal, but the final touches are all that needs to be glossed over to seal the deal.

A full agreement has finally been reached. It looks extremely likely Gabriel Jesus will join Arsenal from Manchester City for a fee of around £45million

                                 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Marc Cucurella For Brighton
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Manchester City Will Unveil Marc Cucurella And Kalvin Phillips Together

By Dylan Mcbennett34 minutes ago
Rodri PSG Home;
News

Report: Manchester City Set To Hand Spain Star Rodri New Contract

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Ake goal vs Leeds Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Holland International Nathan Ake Is Wanted By Former Club Chelsea

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Mbete
News

Defender Lukas Mbete Signs New Contract At Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
KDB x Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Are Set To Complete Gabriel Jesus Deal Within The Next Ten Days

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Darko Gyabi For Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Darko Gyabi Set To Join Leeds United For £5million

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Phillips 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Reached An Agreement To Sign Leeds United Midfielder Kalvin Phillips

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling is linked to Chelsea
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Has Held 'Positive Talks' With Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago