Report: Manchester City And Arsenal Reach Full Verbal Agreement On Gabriel Jesus Transfer

Manchester City and Arsenal have reached a full verbal agreement on the transfer of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian looks extremely likely now to join Arsenal ahead of next season.

Manchester City and Arsenal have been in deep negotiations for a number of weeks regarding the transfer of Gabriel Jesus, and they have finally reached a full agreement on the transfer.

Gabriel Jesus is leaving Manchester City IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed on a transfer for Gabriel Jesus. There is a guaranteed transfer fee of £45million.

Gabriel Jesus has been keen on staying in the Premier League from the minute he decided to leave Manchester City. He had offers from abroad, Real Madrid and Juventus, but Jesus always wanted to stay in the Premier League.

Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta were desperate to bring the Brazilian to Arsenal, he was their number one target from the beginning, and they've now landed him.

The final step to get the deal done is the talks with the strikers representatives. Gabriel Jesus has already agreed to join Arsenal, but the final touches are all that needs to be glossed over to seal the deal.

A full agreement has finally been reached. It looks extremely likely Gabriel Jesus will join Arsenal from Manchester City for a fee of around £45million

Read More Manchester City Coverage