Report: Manchester City And Arsenal Reach Verbal Agreement Over The Transfer Of Oleksandr Zinchenko

Manchester City and Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement over the transfer of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The two clubs have came to a quick agreement, after talks began just a couple of days ago. 

Zinchenko is set to join the Gunners for a fee of around £30million, with Manchester City expected to replace him with Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City and Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement over the transfer for Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian is now set to join Arsenal and reunite with Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will now have signed two Manchester City players this summer if the Zinchenko deal is finalised after Gabriel Jesus signed a week ago.

Personal terms are now being discussed between Arsenal and Zinchenko, as the Ukrainian looks to join a team where he is guaranteed a starting spot.

The Gunners had originally been in for Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, but missed out on his signing after he agreed to sign for Manchester United.

City are currently in talks to bring Marc Cucurella to the Etihad next season as a replacement for Zinchenko, but no official bid has been launched yet.

Will Zinchenko be successful at Arsenal?

