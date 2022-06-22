Report: Manchester City And Arsenal Verbally Agree On A Fee For Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City and Arsenal have reportedly verbally agreed on a fee for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. The clubs have been in negotiations for a number of days now, and have reportedly finally reached an agreement on a fee.

Arsenal had a bid rejected for Leeds United winger Raphinha last night, but seem to have had success with their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus today.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports Golazo, Manchester City and Arsenal have verbally agreed on a fee for Gabriel Jesus. Ben Jacobs confirmed the news on Terry Flewers podcast The Done Deal show.

The deal is likely to be completed within the next week. As we reported last week on the City Transfer Room, Gabriel Jesus has already agreed to join Arsenal. He is set to earn £220k a week at Arsenal. The player is expected to sign on a five-year deal.

Arsenal have moved fast in this transfer window, and the news of this signing possibly being close to completion puts them in a really good position to break back into the top four next season.

Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta were instrumental in enticing Gabriel Jesus to agree to join Arsenal.

Read More Manchester City Coverage