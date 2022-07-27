Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City and Brighton In Contact Every Day Over Marc Cucurella

Manchester City and Brighton are reportedly in contact every day over a possible transfer for Marc Cucurella. City want Cucurella, he is the number one target for Pep Guardiola at left-back ahead of the new season. Brighton however are adamant they can keep hold of Cucurella, and are holding out on their £50million stance for the player. 

City are trying, and the player wants to leave, but the deal is not an easy at the moment.

Marc Cucurella

Manchester City and Brighton are in constant contact over Marc Cucurella.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City and Brighton are in contact every day over the transfer of Marc Cucurella. City have already had a bid rejected in the region of £30million for the player, but are expected to launch another bid in the coming days.

Pep Guardiola wants Cucurella as a number one target. The player himself only wanted Manchester City after Guardiola made the call to him. Personal terms are agreed between the Spanish full-back and the club, but Brighton are providing a blockade at the minute.

Cucurella joined Brighton with the intention of eventually moving on to a club the size of Manchester City. Brighton technical director David Weir recently detailed how allowing players to move on to bigger clubs than the Seagulls was part of their recruitment process.

The former Barcelona full-back feels disappointed with Brighton's handling of the situation, and really wants the move to Manchester City.

City, as reported by Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports yesterday, have Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart as an alternative in case a deal can't be agreed for Cucurella. Sosa would cost between €20-25million.

