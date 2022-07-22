Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City And Brighton To Begin New Direct Discussions Over Marc Cucurella

Manchester City and Brighton are expected to begin new direct discussions over the transfer of Marc Cucurella in the coming days. Brighton rejected Manchester City's opening £30million bid this week, but Manchester City are not expected to give up on the player so easily. 

New direct discussions are expected this week, with Marc Cucurella reportedly unhappy with Brighton's handling of the situation.

Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton

New discussions are expected over Marc Cucurella.

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Manchester City and Brighton are expected to begin new direct discussions over the transfer of Marc Cucurella in the coming days.

Brighton are said to want in excess of £50million for Cucurella, and reports are suggesting they are not interested in lowering the fee. 

Manchester City are currently not willing to pay the fee Brighton are asking for, and Cucurella is said to be unhappy with Brighton's handling of the fee. The player wants Brighton to listen to offers from Manchester City.

Cucurella's agent Aleix Pique posted a cryptic message on Instagram today, with the hashtag, "Let's make it happen".

Manchester City do have alternatives if Brighton do not lower their valuation of Marc Cucurella, with VFB Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa a target for the Blue's. City are also interested in KRC Genk left-back Gerardo Arteaga.

Marc Cucurella told Brighton staff of his intentions to leave if Manchester City came in with a good offer a couple of weeks ago, but feels Brighton's handling of the situation is unfair.

The Spanish full-back joined Brighton with the intention of the move leading to him signing for a super club one day according to Fabrizio Romano, and that opportunity is currently being blocked by the club.

Will Manchester City sign Marc Cucurella?

