Report: Manchester City And Chelsea In Direct Contact To Finalise Deal For Raheem Sterling
Manchester City and Chelsea are today in direct contact in order to finalise a deal for Raheem Sterling, after the winger agreed personal terms with the London club. The deal is expected to be completed today, with Chelsea hoping to have Raheem Sterling on their pre-season tour.
Manchester City are ready to part ways with a player some would call a club legend, and Chelsea are ready to add some serious fire-power to their attack ahead of the new season.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Manchester City are in direct contact over Raheem Sterling, as the pair look to finalise a move. Manchester City are eager to complete the move as they look to move on to signing left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton.
As of now, City have not said whether they are going to replace Raheem Sterling. At the moment, Cole Palmer will fill in as Riyad Mahrez understudy on the right, and Phil Foden will play a variety of positions.
Chelsea and Manchester City are also in contact over Nathan Ake, but Manchester City are said to be asking to "silly" money for the centre-back, this is according to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips.
Will Sterling be a success at Chelsea?
