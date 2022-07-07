Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City And Chelsea In Direct Contact To Finalise Deal For Raheem Sterling

Manchester City and Chelsea are today in direct contact in order to finalise a deal for Raheem Sterling, after the winger agreed personal terms with the London club. The deal is expected to be completed today, with Chelsea hoping to have Raheem Sterling on their pre-season tour.

Manchester City are ready to part ways with a player some would call a club legend, and Chelsea are ready to add some serious fire-power to their attack ahead of the new season.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is closer than ever to joining Chelsea

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Manchester City are in direct contact over Raheem Sterling, as the pair look to finalise a move. Manchester City are eager to complete the move as they look to move on to signing left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As of now, City have not said whether they are going to replace Raheem Sterling. At the moment, Cole Palmer will fill in as Riyad Mahrez understudy on the right, and Phil Foden will play a variety of positions.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also in contact over Nathan Ake, but Manchester City are said to be asking to "silly" money for the centre-back, this is according to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips.

Will Sterling be a success at Chelsea?

                                Read More Manchester City Coverage

Riyad Mahrez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set To Offer Riyad Mahrez New Contract After Raheem Sterling Departure

By Dylan Mcbennett37 seconds ago
Romeo Lavia
News

Romeo Lavia Has Expressed His Delight About Joining Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton

By Elliot Thompson7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated as United play Brentford
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Believes Manchester City And Liverpool Are On Another Level

By Elliot Thompson8 hours ago
Raheem Sterling for Manchester City
News

Report: Raheem Sterling Contract Length At Chelsea Revealed

By Elliot Thompson9 hours ago
Palmer pre match
News

Report: Manchester City Youngster Cole Palmer To Act As Riyad Mahrez' 'Understudy'

By Jake Mahon9 hours ago
Joleon Lescott before the 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
Features/Opinions

Joleon Lescott Expecting Big Things From Manchester City

By Matt Skinner9 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Not Yet Stated Whether They Will Replace Raheem Sterling

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Lauren Hemp
Features/Opinions

Women's Euro 2022: Watch the Manchester City Women With Their National Sides

By Matt Skinner12 hours ago