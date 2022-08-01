Report: Manchester City and Juventus Could Be Open To A Swap Deal Involving Arthur and Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City's title-winning hero Ilkay Gundogan has been linked with a move away this summer and the Serie A giants Juventus could be interested in a swap deal for the German international.

Juventus have signed Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free this summer but the French World Cup winner has suffered an injury which rule him out of the World Cup so Juventus are looking for another midfielder however they are also willing to let another go.

Arthur battling against Nico Barella IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Arthur Melo could be included in a deal to bring Gundogan to Italy according to Calcio Mercato.

Manchester City and Juventus have history of this kind of deal as three years ago they agreed a swap deal between Danilo and Joao Cancelo which has went went well for both clubs.

The former Barcelona certainly has the traits of a midfielder that Pep Guardiola would like due to his silky passing skills however his goal threat is considerably lower than Gundogan's.

Gundogan scored two goals on the final day of the season IMAGO / Sportimage

Also Guardiola has Rodri to sit in a deeper role and has just signed Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United to compete with the Spaniard.

However Gundogan is now 32-years-old so replacing him with Arthur who is only 25 could make sense for the future.

Spanish side Valencia have shown a strong interest in signing him but that deal does not entice the midfielder who has played 63 times in all competitions for Juventus.

