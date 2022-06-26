Report: Manchester City And Leeds United Have Paperwork Ready For Kalvin Phillips Deal

Manchester City and Leeds United now have all the paperwork ready for the deal to be done and dusted. Kalvin Phillips is ready to leave Leeds for Manchester City, all that's left to be done is the signatures.

Manchester City have all but signed the midfielder in a deal worth £42million. Leeds have already accepted the offer.

Fabrizio Romano reports today that Manchester City and Leeds United have the paperwork ready to be signed for the Kalvin Phillips deal. Kalvin Phillips has already agreed personal terms, so the only hurdle left is the signature of the two clubs.

Kalvin Phillips only wanted the Manchester City move, with Manchester United said to have been sourced out by the rivalry between Leeds and themselves.

Phillips was injured for much of last season, but he's a player Pep Guardiola wanted to replace Manchester City legend Fernandinho. The midfielder will now rival Rodri for the defensive midfield role.

Kalvin Phillips will be Manchester City's second summer signing, with Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella expected to be the third very soon after.

Phillips leaves his boyhood club, but the reaction from Leeds fans in general has been one of respect, understanding the wishes of the player.

