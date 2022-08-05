Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City And The Search For A New Left-Back

Manchester City are searching for an alternative to Marc Cucurella after the deal fell through and the player joined Chelsea.

Manchester City are in the hunt for a new left-back after losing out on Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, and have formulated a list of possible players they could sign this summer. Sergio Gomez is close to signing for the club, but the Anderlecht defender is being signed as one for the future.

City want a first choice left-back now, and have clear targets to look at.

Borna Sosa

Borna Sosa is an option for Manchester City

According to Christian Falk, Manchester City have an interest in Borna Sosa. The player was touted as a Plan B to Cucurella, and looks to be Manchester City's most likely choice. He will be around €25million, and City may move for the defender in the coming days.

Raphael Guerreiro

Raphael Guerreiro has been discussed internally by Manchester City

Pol Ballus reported that Manchester City had discussed Raphael Guerreiro internally, but the player may be a bit dearer than Sosa. City would not pay above £40million for Cucurella, so suggestions are they will be looking for a left-back around that price.

Guerreiro is an exciting player and a Portuguese international, it could be a deal City look to do.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Rayan Ait-Nouri could be an option for Manchester City this summer.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was reported as a City target by Jonathan Smith, and would arguably be the smartest out of the three signings. Ait-Nouri is a similar profile to Cucurella, and has Premier League experience for a team who boasted one of the best defensive records in the league last season in Wolves.

Ait-Nouri is worth paying attention to, but Borna Sosa is currently the favourite for City to sign this summer.

