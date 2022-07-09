Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Appreciate RB Leipzig Centre-Back Josko Gvardiol But Are Yet To Make A Bid

Manchester City are reported to appreciate the quality of RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, but the Blue's are yet to make a move for the defender. He is part of a list of players City have identified to replace Nathan Ake.

Pau Torres is another player on this list, but the defender Manchester City bring in may have to be comfortable with not playing every minute of every game, just as Nathan Ake was.

Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol for RB Leipzig

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, Manchester City internally have a real appreciation for Josko Gvardiol. The 20-year old was a standout defender for Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, and Manchester City took real notice.

City are expecting to sell Nathan Ake for £41million or above. Gvardiol reportedly has a price tag of £80million, but City may be confident of getting that fee down.

Josko Gvardiol was in the Bundesliga team of the season last season, and won a DFB Pokal with RB Leipzig. Manchester City are in the hunt for a new centre-back, but the player who comes in may have to be comfortable with not playing every minute.

City will continue their search for a new centre-back, but Gvardiol is certainly a name to look out for.

                                   Read More Manchester City Coverage

