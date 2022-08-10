Report: Manchester City Are Aware Bernardo Silva Wants To Join Barcelona

Manchester City are reportedly aware of Bernardo Silva's wish to join Barcelona amid heavy interest from the Catalan club.

Bernardo Silva's proposed move to Barcelona is slowly becoming the saga of the summer, and Manchester City are now reportedly aware of the Portuguese midfielders desire to join the Spanish club. City know Bernardo would like to join Barca, but still won't sell him unless the fee is big.

Barcelona have informed Manchester City to expect a bid before the end of the window.

Manchester City are aware Bernardo Silva wants to join Barcelona. IMAGO / News Images

According to Adam Crafton of the Athletic, who was speaking on a BBC Sport Podcast, Manchester City are aware that Bernardo Silva would want to join Barcelona. The rumours have been strong about Barcelona's interest, and it seems Bernardo would be entirely open to a move.

Manchester City will be aware a bid may come for Bernardo, but as Jack Gaughan reported last night, the club will be unwilling to sell unless the bid is a substantial one. The fee being floated around of €50million is not said to be true, but the interest in the player certainly is.

The Catalan club will of course have to wait and see what happens with Frenkie De Jong before getting involved in a deal for Bernardo. Chelsea are starting to up their interest in the player, and Manchester United still have a fee agreed with Barcelona.

In any case, the fee to take Bernardo away from City will have to be around €80million, anything below that is not likely to be accepted.

