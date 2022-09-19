Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Are Big Admirers Of Rafael Leao

Manchester City never directly replaced Raheem Sterling, they may be about to try and do that with AC Milan's Rafael Leao.

The decision to allow both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling to leave the club in the same window was questioned by many fans, but as more and more reports come out linking Rafael Leao to Manchester City, there may be method to their madness.

The AC Milan winger is looking increasingly likely to move on to a bigger venture in the near future after having a breakout season last year, and the blue half of Manchester could be his destination.

Manchester City are certainly in for the player, and may look to sign him in the near future.

Manchester City massively admire Rafael Leao.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are huge admirers of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. The Portuguese winger's stock has risen exponentially since last season, and he is now one of the world's top wingers.

Manchester City admire the player dearly, and considering the starts to the season of their wide players not being overly impressive, could move for him in the coming months. 

Rafael Leao may leave AC Milan.

Raheem Sterling was never directly replaced, and Gabriel Jesus's replacement Julian Alvarez will need time to bed into the Premier League. A player like Rafael Leao would take massive pressure off Erling Haaland, not that he's feeling any right now.

It would be a transfer that would likely be more than Jack Grealish's transfer fee to Manchester City from Aston Villa, but in today's market a player like Rafael Leao is worth every penny.

