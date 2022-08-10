Report: Manchester City Are Considering Making A Move For Raphael Guerreiro

Manchester City identified strengthening left-back as a priority at the start of the transfer window however they lost out on their main target Marc Cucurella to Chelsea after they did not want to pay more than £40 million for the Spanish international so now they are considering making a move for Borussia Dortmund full-back Raphael Guerreiro.

The Premier League Champions are on the verge of signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht but only consider the 21-year-old as a development player which is why they also want another senior left-back to compete with Joao Cancelo who is naturally a right-back.

Guerreiro has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2016 IMAGO / Sven Simon

According to Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports Guerreiro is the man they have the most interest in with the 28-year-old being the alternative to Cucurella even though Alex Grimaldo, Borna Sosa and Rayan Ait-Nouri have all been linked with Pep Guardiola's side.

The Portuguese international is more of a wing-back than full-back which is exactly what Cucurella was as he played in a five-back system for Graham Potter's Brighton so Guardiola must have identified an attacking full-back at the start of the window.

He joined Borussia Dortmund back in 2016 and has since then played 189 games for the club scoring 34 goals whilst getting 37 assists which emphasises his attacking threat.

The former Lorient man has also played on the left of midfield which gives Guardiola flexibility with how he can use him if he were to join.

If Gomez doesn't go out on loan he would be used as competition for Guerreiro whilst Cancelo could possibly compete with Kyle Walker for the right-back spot.

Read More Manchester City Coverage