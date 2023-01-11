Report: Manchester City Are Considering Recalling Liam Delap

Manchester City love to take advantage of the loan market for their youngsters coming through the academy to get first-team action which they would not necessarily get whilst at City.

This January they will be hoping more of their youngsters who aren't getting minutes will be snapped up by some sides around the country just like Coventry City have done with Josh Esbrand-Wilson.

In the summer one of the players City let go on loan was Liam Delap with the Premier League Champions rejecting an offer from Southampton to let him go permanently due to the high hopes they had for him.

He went to Championship side Stoke City on loan following his Dad Rory Delap who was on the coaching staff at the time however it has not gone to plan.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester City will look to recall Liam Delap

Delap had featured for the City first-team on six occasions over the past couple of seasons before his loan even making his debut in the Champions League emphasising the potential he has.

The hope was the 19-year-old would continue to develop at Stoke City under Michael O'Neil but the former Northern Ireland manager was sacked with Alex Neil being hired but the pair of them have struggled to get the best out of Delap as he has scored just three goals in 23 games for them.

The Potters currently sit 18th in the Championship and according John Percy from The Telegraph City want to recall Delap to send him back on loan to a side potentially higher up the table.

Delap's imminent departure from Stoke does not have anything to do with the fact his father left the clubs coaching staff earlier this week.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo