Report: Manchester City Are Continuing Negotiations For Sergio Gomez

Manchester City are hoping to close the deal for Sergio Gomez soon, and are currently continuing negotiations for the £12million rated left-back. City are hopeful to sign Gomez, and may even keep him in the first-team ahead of the new season despite previous plans to loan him out.

Manchester City have no other definite target for left-back, and Gomez may be the answer for now.

Negotiations are continuing over Sergio Gomez. IMAGO / Belga

According to the Mail Online, Manchester City are today continuing negotiations for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. The deal is set to be £12million plus bonuses which will rise the deal to around £15million.

The deal will also have a sell-on percentage according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri. City are confident of making the deal happen in the next few days.

Last season was a successful one of Gomez, who had the most goals and assists out of any left-back in the Belgian League. The Spaniard won Anderlecht's player of the year under the tutelage of City legend Vincent Kompany, and is now set for a move to City.

City had plans to sign a senior full-back as well as Gomez, but have not got a definite target for the position. Borna Sosa was a name they were interested in, but West Ham may be trying to sign the Croatian alongside City.

Sergio Gomez is expected to become a Manchester City player by the end of the week.

