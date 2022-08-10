Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Are Continuing Negotiations For Sergio Gomez

Manchester City are today continuing negotiations for Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez.

Manchester City are hoping to close the deal for Sergio Gomez soon, and are currently continuing negotiations for the £12million rated left-back. City are hopeful to sign Gomez, and may even keep him in the first-team ahead of the new season despite previous plans to loan him out.

Manchester City have no other definite target for left-back, and Gomez may be the answer for now.

Gomez

Negotiations are continuing over Sergio Gomez.

According to the Mail Online, Manchester City are today continuing negotiations for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. The deal is set to be £12million plus bonuses which will rise the deal to around £15million. 

The deal will also have a sell-on percentage according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri. City are confident of making the deal happen in the next few days.

Last season was a successful one of Gomez, who had the most goals and assists out of any left-back in the Belgian League. The Spaniard won Anderlecht's player of the year under the tutelage of City legend Vincent Kompany, and is now set for a move to City.

City had plans to sign a senior full-back as well as Gomez, but have not got a definite target for the position. Borna Sosa was a name they were interested in, but West Ham may be trying to sign the Croatian alongside City.

Sergio Gomez is expected to become a Manchester City player by the end of the week.

