Report: Manchester City Are Continuing To Scout Alternative Left-Backs

After Chelsea swooped in and stole Manchester City's main target in the left-back position Marc Cucurella the Premier League Champions are scouting alternatives to come in to act as a back-up to Joao Cancelo.

City are in negotiations with Anderlecht for Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez however he could go out on loan with Pep Guardiola still wants to sign another full-back even if Gomez is signed.

A couple of options that City are scouting and could be interested are Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri and Stuttgart's Borna Sosa according to Goal.

Ait-Nouri started for Wolves in their opening Premier League game of the season scoring an own goal making sure Leeds United won.

Sosa's season in the Bundesliga begins against RB Leipzig on Sunday at home.

Sosa has been at the German club since 2018 IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

The pair have huge potential so could be viewed as future starters alongside Gomez which would move Joao Cancelo on to the right side, which is his preferred position, to compete with Kyle Walker.

Wolves will be very reluctant to let their left-back go however they also do have Jonny as cover so if a sizeable bid comes in a deal could be made.

Sosa, due to not being in the Premier League, may cost less for City so could be the more enticing deal however he is three years older than Ait-Nouri but he is still only 24 meaning he will have more experience which could work in his favour.

