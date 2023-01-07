Report: Manchester City Are In A Three-Way Battle For World Cup Star

Manchester City had a busy transfer window in the summer with all the headlines being around the signing of Erling Haaland who has lit up the Premier League since with 21 league goals.

One of the more underrated signings was also from the Bundesliga and also from Borussia Dortmund as Manuel Akanji has made a positive impact for Pep Guardiola's side since joining the Premier League Champions even though he has had to compete with Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Ruben Dias.

However City are reportedly set to be interested in another centre back from the Bundesliga even though they have remarkable strength in depth in that position.

Manchester City set to battle it out with Chelsea and Real Madrid for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol is one of the most promising upcoming defenders on the planet at just 20-years-old playing for Champions League regulars RB Leipzig then he put his name on the world stage after being arguably the most impressive defender at the World Cup as Croatia went all the way to the third place play-off.

According to Goal Manchester City are one of the sides who have reacted to his impressive display at Qatar as they are going to attempt to sign him but current European Champions Real Madrid and Chelsea will go toe-to-toe with them for his signature.

Chelsea are ready to pay £70m, Manchester City £79.5m whereas Real Madrid will be willing to pay £106m which could mean they are the favourites.

