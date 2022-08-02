Manchester City are reportedly in negotiations for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez.

As they search for a new left-back as an alternative to Chelsea bound Marc Cucurella, Manchester City are reportedly in negotiations with Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. Gomez is a 21-year old Spanish full-back, and City are reportedly looking to sign the player, who may have been recommended by Vincent Kompany to the club.

City lost out on Cucurella yesterday after Chelsea hijacked the deal.

Manchester City are in negotiations for Sergio Gomez from Anderlect. IMAGO / Belga

According to Nieuwsblad.be from Belgium, Manchester City are in negotiations to sign Spanish full-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. Gomez shone for Anderlecht last season, and City are reportedly looking to bring the player in as an alternative to Marc Cucurella.

No defender in the Belgian league provided more assists or goals than Sergio Gomez last season. The player has played in nine positions in his career, including being deployed as an attacking midfielder and a second striker.

Over his career Gomez has played for Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona's under-19s, Huesca and now Anderlecht. He has 11 goals and 26 assists across 148 games in his career, which is an impressive return for a full-back.

Guardiola likes his full-backs to be comfortable on the ball and versatile and he will certainly be getting that with the signing of Sergio Gomez.

City did have Cucurella as a main target but were unwilling to pay the price tag Brighton put on the player, Chelsea have since agreed personal terms and are now closing the deal.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: