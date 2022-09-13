Report: Manchester City Are Interested In AC Milan's Rafael Leao

Manchester City never replaced Raheem Sterling or Gabriel Jesus directly when they left the club this summer, but they may be looking to do so in the next transfer window.

Rafael Leao has cemented himself as one of the world's best wingers last season due to performances, and he certainly caught the eye of Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing the Portuguese winger, who would cost them a lump sum of money.

Rafael Leao is a player Manchester City are interested in. IMAGO / Fotostand

According to Di Marzio, Manchester City are interested in signing AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. The Portuguese winger had a brilliant year last year, winning Seria A player of the season, and has continued on his form this season so far.

Many top clubs will be interested in signing Leao, including Chelsea, who made their interest known in the summer transfer window.

Rafael Leao was a massive part of AC Milan's title winning campaign last season. In all competitions for AC Milan, Leao played 42 games, scoring 14 goals and contributing to 12 assists in total.

Milan signed him from Lille in 2019 for a fee of €29.5million, and could be set to sell him on for a fee of around €120million.

In 7 games this season so far he has 7 goal contributions, but was sent off in his last game against Sampdoria for two yellow card offences.

Manchester City have an interest, and may be tempted to try for the player next summer.