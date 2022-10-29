Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Bruno Guimaraes

The Premier League Champions are looking to reinforce their midfield in the summer and according to reports they want Newcastle's Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes.

Manchester City lost one of their most important midfielders in the summer with Fernandinho leaving on a free to return to his native Brazil after not getting a contract extension.

The Premier League Champions did not want to leave themselves short in the middle of the park so moved quick to replace their departing captain and signed England international Kalvin Phillips.

They may have a similar situation next summer with Ilkay Gundogan's contract running out so City may look at a younger alternative to replace him and they may yet again look in the Premier League.

Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United

Manchester City interested in Bruno Guimaraes

According to reports from 90min.com Manchester City have an interest in bringing Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes to the club after his impressive start to life in the Premier League has not slowed down.

The midfielder joined Newcastle in January as one of the statement signings under their new ownership and he has been a key man for Eddie Howe's side.

The reports states that Real Madrid and Liverpool are also interested in the 24-year-old and are following his progress so a bidding war could be started for him with his representatives more than aware of the interest in him.

However, Newcastle are yet to even put a price tag on their star man as they believe he is more than committed to the project with The Magpies preparing to offer him a new contract in the immediate future to keep the big sides away.

