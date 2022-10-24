Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Chelsea's Kai Havertz

Last season Manchester City won the Premier League title with Pep Guardiola opting for a false 9 system due to the fact they did not properly replace Sergio Aguero as he joined Barcelona before having to retire.

Gabriel Jesus was used on the wing and Phil Foden was one of the main players used as a false striker in a system which got the best out of all the attackers.

This season they have got a proper striker with new signing Erling Haaland ripping the Premier League to shreds with the 22-year-old scoring 17 goals in 11 games.

However, Guardiola might want to have the option to revert back to his system from last season due to who the Premier League Champions have been linked with.

Manchester City want to sign Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz joined Chelsea back in 2020 after a fantastic few years at Bayer Leverkusen getting 77 goal contributions in 150 games.

However, he has failed to hit the heights at Chelsea playing in several positions across the frontline emphasising how several managers have failed to get the best out of him.

In Germany he played as an attacking striker but almost at times as a second striker so it may be a reason why Manchester City are linked with him according to Simon Phillips as they look for an ideal attacker for the false nine system.

At just 23-years-old it is clear that Havertz has huge potential as well as a wealth of experience which has saw him score a winning goal in a Champions League final, against City.

So even with his stuttering form he cannot be overlooked as a star for the future but Chelsea would be unwilling to sell to a direct rival.

The report could indicate that Guardiola wants to take the goalscoring burden away from Haaland even with Julian Alvarez at the club.

