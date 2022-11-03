Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Italian side Napoli have been one of the most in-form teams in Europe this season as they currently sit top of Serie A on 32 points having lost zero out of their 12 games winning all but two of them.

In the Champions League they have as well impressed topping their group on 15 points even though last years finalists Liverpool were with them whom they beat 4-1 on the opening matchday.

Thier free flowing attacking football led them to score 20 goals in the six European games and 30 goals in the Serie A.

This had interested some clubs around Europe due to some of their attackers showing how good they really are.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Manchester City interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

One of the most impressive players for Napoli has been Georgian international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia due to his silky skills and his efficiency in front of goal as well as his playmaking abilities.

This season he has played 17 games in all competitions scoring eight goals and getting 10 assists after joining from the Georgian division where he was playing due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Those impressive stats have led to Real Madrid, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City sending scouts to watch him and report on his performances in the last few weeks according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

However, Napoli deem him non-transferable though as they attempt to try and win their first Serie A title since the 1989-90 campaign with AC Milan being the defending champions.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: