Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

IMAGO / Action Plus

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Premier League Champions are tracking Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his impressive start at the club.

Italian side Napoli have been one of the most in-form teams in Europe this season as they currently sit top of Serie A on 32 points having lost zero out of their 12 games winning all but two of them.

In the Champions League they have as well impressed topping their group on 15 points even though last years finalists Liverpool were with them whom they beat 4-1 on the opening matchday.

Thier free flowing attacking football led them to score 20 goals in the six European games and 30 goals in the Serie A.

This had interested some clubs around Europe due to some of their attackers showing how good they really are.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates for Napoli against Ajax

Manchester City interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

One of the most impressive players for Napoli has been Georgian international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia due to his silky skills and his efficiency in front of goal as well as his playmaking abilities.

This season he has played 17 games in all competitions scoring eight goals and getting 10 assists after joining from the Georgian division where he was playing due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Those impressive stats have led to Real Madrid, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City sending scouts to watch him and report on his performances in the last few weeks according to journalist Nicolo Schira

However, Napoli deem him non-transferable though as they attempt to try and win their first Serie A title since the 1989-90 campaign with AC Milan being the defending champions.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Rico Lewis Manchester City Champions League
News

Manchester City Planning On Contract Extension For Rico Lewis

By Harri Burton
Rico Lewis is congratulated by Phil Foden after scoring against Sevilla
Match Coverage

Manchester City Stage Second Half Comeback In Sevilla Victory

By Jake Mahon
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Real Madrid Are Worried That Jude Bellingham Will Join Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson
Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Join Race For Youssoufa Moukoko

By Harri Burton
Manuel Akanji
News

Manuel Akanji Absent In Manchester City Training

By Elliot Thompson
Kyle Walker & Kalvin Phillips
News

Pep Guardiola Thinks Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Ready For World Cup

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Erling Haaland Ruled Out Of Sevilla Fixture

By Elliot Thompson
Gundogan
Transfer Rumours

Report: Ilkay Gundogan May Snub New Contract Offer

By Elliot Thompson