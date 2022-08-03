Report: Manchester City Are Interested In VFB Stuttgart Defender Borna Sosa

Manchester City are interested in signing VFB Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa.

After City lost out to Chelsea on the signing of Marc Cucurella, the club began to look at alternatives to bring into the club ahead of the new season. The name that has been most prominent even during City's interest in Cucurella has been Borna Sosa.

Sosa is a target for Manchester City, and may be their main choice as a Cucurella alternative.

Manchester City are interested in Borna Sosa IMAGO / Pressefoto Baumann

According to Christian Falk, Manchester City are interested in signing Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa this summer. The player will be available for around €20-25million. He was always seen as a Plan B for City if the Cucurella deal fell through.

Sosa was reported as a Plan B during their interest for Cucurella by Florian Plettenburg. The club have always had an interest in the player, and of all the names on the list City are looking at seems the most likely for them to sign.

Other names on the list include Rayan Ait-Nouri, Destiny Udogie and players like Raphael Guerreiro. City are discussing internally which player to go for as they want to get the decision right.

Cucurella is set to sign for Chelsea if they rise their initial bid to Brighton's asking price. Manchester City never had an intention to rise their bid to the valuation Brighton set, the club always maintained £40million would be the price they stuck to and wouldn't rise above it.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: