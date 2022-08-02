Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Wolves Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri

Manchester City have scouted Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, and have interest in the player.

City are in the market for a full-back, and have scouted Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves. Pep Guardiola wants a Premier League proven full-back and while he may be young, Ait-Nouri has played 44 games in the league in his career. The player is on the list of left-backs City are interested in as they look to bolster their defensive options.

City are set to narrow down their options in the coming days.

According to Jonathan Smith from Goal, Rayan Ait-Nouri was scouted by Manchester City. City are in the market for a full-back after missing out on Marc Cucurella, and Ait-Nouri is a similar profile to the Spanish left-back.

Ait-Nouri was part of a Wolves defence that had the fifth best defensive record in the Premier League last season, conceding 43 goals. The left-back played 23 games, scoring 1 goal and contributing to two assists.

Manchester City are looking at alternatives to Cucurella after the deal fell through, and Rayan Ait-Nouri is one of those players.

It is not currently known which left-back City are going to fully pursue, but for the moment Borna Sosa has been named as their Plan B and the player they may be most likely to go for. Ait-Nouri cannot be ruled out though, as Premier League experience may be vital in the deciding process for City.

Which left-back will Manchester City sign?

