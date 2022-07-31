Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Are Looking For Alternatives To Brighton's Marc Cucurella

Manchester City are now looking for alternatives to Brighton's Marc Cucurella.

Manchester City have started to identify alternatives to Marc Cucurella and are contemplating signing a completely different left-back. City are not willing to pay Brighton's asking price for the Spanish full-back, and are considering walking away from the deal fully.

Cucurella does want the City move, but Brighton's reluctance to negotiate may cost the player a move.

Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton

Manchester City are monitoring alternatives for Marc Cucurella.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Manchester City have started to look for alternatives to Marc Cucurella. City do have Cucurella as a main target, but the price tag Brighton have set on the player is really making City second guess their options.

Brighton value Cucurella as a better and rarer talent than Ben White, who they sold to Arsenal for £50million. Simon Stone reports it would take something 'truly exceptional' to get the club to sell the player this summer.

Manchester City value the player at £40million, £10million off Brighton's asking price. City are now willing to rise their fee and Brighton are not willing to come down. The clubs are at an impasse, with no apparent sign of a resolution.

City have started to monitor alternatives in the case the Marc Cucurella deal does not materialize. Raphael Guerreiro is being monitored, according to Pol Ballus of the Athletic. Borna Sosa and Alex Grimaldo are two more names City have an interest in.

It remains to be seen where it will end up, but at the moment Marc Cucurella to Manchester City has certainly hit a wall.

