Report: Manchester City Are 'Monitoring' Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

It's safe to say that Bukayo Saka has established himself as one of the most highly rated young players in world football over the last few years, so it comes as no surprise that the England international has several clubs interested in acquiring his services.

The winger has looked like an incredibly promising player for several years now but really came into his own last season. The 21-year-old amassed a total of 18 goal contributions in 38 Premier League games, which is a very impressive record given his age.

The Arsenal man has also provided three goal contributions (one goal and two assists) in the first six games of the current season.

It seems fairly obvious that Saka's performances over the past few years will have attracted a number of clubs to explore the possibility of signing the youngster.

And it appears that one of those clubs is Manchester City. Per Graeme Bailey of 90min, the Sky Blues and Spanish giants Real Madrid are 'monitoring' the Arsenal man.

However, it seems doubtful that either side will be able to secure Saka's signature in the near future, with the report going on to state that talks between the winger and his current employers on a new contract are 'progressing well'.

It's no secret that The Gunners have been keen to extend Saka's contract for some time, with the player himself publicly confirming last month that he was confident of extending his contract with the club.

This doesn't necessarily rule out a move away for Saka a few years down the line, but it would seem unlikely that any club would be willing to meet Arsenal's valuation of the player if he signs a new contract, which would boost the player's value exponentially.

The 21-year-old's long-term future will also be dependent on the level of success Arsenal have in the coming years, if the London club can maintain consistent top-four finishes and start challenging for trophies then this would likely see many of their players more open to committing themselves to the club in the long-term.

If Mikel Arteta's side can continue to develop then it would be no surprise to see Saka stay at the side for the foreseeable future, given his close ties to the club.

