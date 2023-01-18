Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Premier League Champions are reportedly said to have an interest in Napoli breakout star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has had a spectacular season so far being a key man.

Napoli are leading the Serie A table by ten points and have recently beaten Juventus 5-1 showcasing how good Luciano Spalletti's side currently are even though they did get knocked out of the Coppa Italia on penalties by Cremonese.

Kvaratskhelia got a goal and two assists in that rout of Max Allegri's side which took him to seven goals and nine assists in the Serie A.

He has also impressed in Europe's elite competition as he has five goal contributions in five Champions League games.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester City on Pep Guardiola's radar

Due to that incredible form there is no surprise to see sides interested in the Georgian international and according to the Daily Mail City are at the very least monitoring the 21-year-olds situation.

Kvaratskhelia plays on the left wing so City may have one too many on that side of the pitch due to already having Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

Guardiola sanctioned the sale of Raheem Sterling in the summer so he may feel the need for another wide man though with Foden being able to play on the right hand side or in a central position.

It would take a mammoth bid for Napoli to consider selling him however City do have the wealth to be able to afford him with any deal set to be in the summer.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo