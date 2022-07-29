Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Are Not Considering Signing A Midfielder Or Centre-back

Manchester City have signed Kalvin Phillips for the midfield department this summer and have also kept hold of centre-back Nathan Ake so it look likely that no more players will be signed in either position this summer.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Ake but City could not agree on a price so the Dutch international stayed and the Premier League Champions are also determined to keep hold of Bernardo Silva.

Nathan Ake

Ake celebrating with Jack Grealish 

So if those two players stay it would look likely that no more players in their positions will be walking through the door at The Etihad.

That is the case according to reports from Goal journalist Jonathan Smith who has also dismissed any rumours that City were in for Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde with Barcelona and Chelsea battling it out for his signature.

Even though Aymeric Laporte will be ruled out for the next month Guardiola is more than happy with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake and youngster Lukas Mbete as his options in central defence.

Stones embracing his manager

Stones embracing his manager

It also appears unlikely that Barcelona will be able to afford Bernardo Silva unless they sell Frenkie De Jong but the midfielder does not want to leave to join Manchester United as he does not want to be playing in the Europa League nor does he want to live in Manchester.

So with Silva seemingly staying the need for another midfielder signing is non-existent.

