Report: Manchester City Are Not Interested In Atletico Madrid Attacker Joao Felix

News broke from Portugal earlier on today of rumors linking Manchester City to Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. Them rumors have now been clarified as false.

The news originally broke from Portugal, the home nation of Joao Felix, but reports from England have downplayed any interest from Manchester City towards the Atletico striker.

Mike Minay, who reports for BBC announced earlier on his Twitter that rumors linking Joao Felix to Manchester City were untrue. The noise from officials inside the club were that the news was false, and likely agent driven as with a lot of player links in the modern era.

Manchester City have already signed Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland this summer, so a move for Joao Felix would make little sense. Any fee would be upwards of €70million and City have just come off a season where they broke the bank for Jack Grealish.

The only plausible scenario in which Manchester City buy another attacker this summer is if Riyad Mahrez leaves the club, and judging by his social media activity, that isn't very likely.

It was fun while it lasted for Manchester City fans to be linked to such a quality player, but unfortunately the rumors are false.

