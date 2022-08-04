Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Are One Of Three Premier League Clubs Interested In AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer

Manchester City have already signed Kalvin Phillips this summer to replace the departing Fernandinho however they are now reportedly interested in bringing in another player to stock up the number for the middle of the park.

AC Milan are going into the new Serie A season as the reigning Champions for the first time in ten years and midfielder Ismael Bennacer was a key reason to why they managed to win the Scudetto.

Ismael Bennacer

Ismael Bennacer celebrating the Serie A title win with fans

The Algerian international played 40 games in all competitions and the defensive midfielder was a key component for the Milan side at just 24-years-old so it makes sense as to why plenty of clubs are interested in getting his signature.

According to a report from Hafid Derradji of Bein Sports there is concrete interest in the midfielder from a host of Premier League clubs however manager Stefan Pioli is determined not to lose him after already losing Franck Kessie to Barcelona.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool, Manchester City and his former side Arsenal all hold a keen interest in getting the midfielder before the window shuts.

His contract does not run out for another two years at Milan however they are aware that in his current deal there is a 50 million euro release clause making it difficult to keep hold of him if a side is serious about wanting to buy him.

Milan want to double that release clause with a new contract which would keep him at the club for another year however if a deal cannot be agreed plenty of sides will be keeping an eye on him.

                                        Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityArsenalLiverpoolAC Milan

Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Never Confirmed An Official Asking Price For Marc Cucurella To Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett11 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Have Told Manchester City They Will Bid For Bernardo Silva

By Jake Mahon44 minutes ago
Tedic
Transfer Rumours

Official: Barnsley Sign Slobodan Tedic On Season-Long Loan From Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett46 minutes ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Defender Nathan Ake Is Happy To Stay At The Club

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's First Formal Offer For Sergio Gomez Deemed Insufficient

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Have Agreed Personal Terms With Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Phillips
News

'They're My Family' - Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Opens Up About Leeds United Exit

By Alex Caddick14 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong for Barcelona
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Interested In Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago