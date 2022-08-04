Report: Manchester City Are One Of Three Premier League Clubs Interested In AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer

Manchester City have already signed Kalvin Phillips this summer to replace the departing Fernandinho however they are now reportedly interested in bringing in another player to stock up the number for the middle of the park.

AC Milan are going into the new Serie A season as the reigning Champions for the first time in ten years and midfielder Ismael Bennacer was a key reason to why they managed to win the Scudetto.

Ismael Bennacer celebrating the Serie A title win with fans IMAGO / Sportimage

The Algerian international played 40 games in all competitions and the defensive midfielder was a key component for the Milan side at just 24-years-old so it makes sense as to why plenty of clubs are interested in getting his signature.

According to a report from Hafid Derradji of Bein Sports there is concrete interest in the midfielder from a host of Premier League clubs however manager Stefan Pioli is determined not to lose him after already losing Franck Kessie to Barcelona.

Liverpool, Manchester City and his former side Arsenal all hold a keen interest in getting the midfielder before the window shuts.

His contract does not run out for another two years at Milan however they are aware that in his current deal there is a 50 million euro release clause making it difficult to keep hold of him if a side is serious about wanting to buy him.

Milan want to double that release clause with a new contract which would keep him at the club for another year however if a deal cannot be agreed plenty of sides will be keeping an eye on him.

