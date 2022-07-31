Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Are Prepared To Walk Away From Marc Cucurella Deal

Manchester City have been linked with Marc Cucurella throughout the window as they want to try and improved their squad depth at left-back as they only have Joao Cancelo for that position at the moment however a deal has been difficult to complete.

Brighton have been tough to negotiate with for the Premier League Champions as they set a £50 million price tag on the Spanish international.

However Manchester City do not believe is worth that much and have had on bid of £30 million rejected with The Seagulls standing firm.

Now according to Simon Bajkowski Manchester City are prepared to walk away from the deal completely and abandon their main target as they refuse to pay what Brighton believe he is worth.

Pep Guardiola is considering looking at alternative options that would be significantly cheaper than Cucurella with Benfica's Alex Grimaldo one of the names that has been consistently linked throughout the window.

Guardiola though would also be comfortable going into the new season without signing another left-back as he believe Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake can play in the position when Cancelo needs to be rotated for rest.

Also it would seem that youngster Josh Esbrand-Wilson will be given the chance to impress this season after showing his talent on the US tour in pre-season.

Cucurella missed Brighton's last pre-season game against Espanyol through injury but Graham Potter has stated that he thinks he should be back for their opening game of the campaign against Manchester United.

