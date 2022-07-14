Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Are Ready To Rival Barcelona For Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

Manchester City are reportedly now ready to rival Barcelona for the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The centre-back was thought to be on his way to Barcelona, but Manchester City are ready to join the race.

Nathan Ake is on his way to Chelsea for £45million, and Manchester City are waiting to find a replacement before giving him the green light to sign for the club.

Kounde

Jules Kounde could replace Nathan Ake

According to Rodrigo Faez, Manchester City are ready to rival Barcelona for the signing of Jules Kounde. City admire both Kounde and Pau Torres, and are set to test the waters for both players in the coming days.

Chelsea were interested in Kounde for a long time, but have now left the race. Manchester City and Barcelona are the only two clubs left to battle it out.

Barcelona are thought to be favourites, and Manchester City may opt for the cheaper option in Pau Torres. But City are ready to try and pry Kounde out of the arms of Barcelona, just as they did with Raphinha from Chelsea.

Kounde's price tag is around €65million. His release clause is €80million, but Sevilla are happy to accept offers below this price.

Will Manchester City sign Kounde?

